Eileen Buchmayer
Iowa City - Eileen Buchmayer, age 67, of Iowa City, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her residence following a sudden illness.
Private family services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Cluney officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones & Eden Facebook page. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be sent for Eileen's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com
She is survived by her husband, Jim Buchmayer of Iowa City, IA; son, Phil Buchmayer and wife Norma of Amana, IA; son, Greg Buchmayer and wife Tammy of Iowa City, IA; grandchildren: Kaylee and Kristy Buchmayer; twin sister, Darlene Harper of Iowa City, IA and her daughter, Kelley (Josh) Fettkether; sister, Evelyn Bixby of Washington, IA and her daughter, Stephanie Unternahrer; and sister, Linda Krug and husband Dan of Coralville, IA and their sons: Steve (Charla) Howard, Jamie (Dawn) Howard and Rob Howard (Lisa Santia).
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020