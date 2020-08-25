Eileen DriscollWellman - Eileen Driscoll, 80, of Iowa City, IA, died Monday, August 24, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Per her request, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be made in her name to Friends of Hickory Hill Park.Eileen was born July 8, 1940, in Parnell, Iowa, the fourth child of Timothy Francis Driscoll and Hannah Duffy Driscoll. She was raised in Wellman, Iowa and attended the University of Iowa, where she received B.A. and M.A. degrees. Eileen later received a CAS in educational administration from Illinois State University. She taught high school English in Illinois for almost thirty years and then sold antiques in eastern Iowa for many years.Eileen loved traveling, spending time with friends, going to auctions and flea markets, and gambling. She loved her home - mostly she loved her family.Eileen is survived by her sister, Dolores Cornwall of Iowa City; a sister in law, Mary Ellen Driscoll of Wellman and by several nieces, a nephew and many great nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy Lynch; a brother, Raymond Driscoll and a brother in law, Barry Cornwall.Online condolences may be left at