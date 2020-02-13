Services
Eileen T. Foughty


1936 - 2020
Eileen T. Foughty Obituary
Eileen T. Foughty

Iowa City - Eileen Theresa Foughty, 83, died peacefully Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Windmill Manor.

Eileen donated her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. No services are planned. Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.

Eileen was born March 13, 1936 in Iowa City to Peter and Loretta (Rogers) Keating. She worked for the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for many years.

She is survived by her son, Scott Foughty of Iowa City, sister-in-law, Maggie Keating, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Bernice, Dorothy, Genevieve, Robert, Mary, and Cletus.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
