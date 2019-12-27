Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Elaine F. Semken

Elaine F. Semken Obituary
Elaine F. Semken

Iowa City - Elaine F. Semken, 83 longtime resident of Iowa City died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

A time of visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Monday, December 30th, followed by services celebrating her life beginning at 7pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private services for burial will be held at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center or CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank (formerly The Crisis Center). To share a thought, memory or condolence with Elaine's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. A more complete obituary will be shared by her family in the days to come.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
