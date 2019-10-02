|
Elaine Freie
Newhall - Elaine Freie, 91, of Newhall was called to her Heavenly Home on September 24, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Newhall, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Pastor Steven Rempfer will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 27 from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place following the service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery near Newhall.
Elaine is survived by her six children: Larry Freie (Linda) of Lincoln, NE, Leland Freie (Valerie) of Cedar Rapids, Janet Atkinson of Cedar Rapids, Julie Nieland of Iowa City, Linda Freitag (Jim) of Puyallup, WA, and James Freie (Sheila) of Wilton, thirteen grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are the sisters and brother-in-laws, Norma Casperson, Evonne Plagge, and Jeannette and Glenn Freie all of Latimer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Verne Freie, her parents Edwin and Sophia (Beer) Rathmann, brother, Robert Rathmann, infant sister, Helen Rathmann, brother-in-laws, Lloyd DeBour, Everett Casperson, and Wayne Plagge, and son-in-law, Allen Nieland.
Elaine was born April 3, 1928, in Hampton, IA. She graduated from Latimer High School and spent several years as a farm wife and mother near Sheffield, IA. Elaine was involved as a 4-H leader and at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer. She and Verne moved to Newhall in 1971, and she worked as a secretary for the athletic director at Benton Community High School for many years. Elaine was actively involved at her church. She also enjoyed playing golf, cards, and games with family and friends. She and Verne enjoyed spending 18 winters in Harlingen, TX. She loved watching as many sporting events and activities as possible of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Most of all, Elaine was a woman of faith who truly loved her Lord and Savior. Faith, family, and friends were most treasured in her life.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 2, 2019