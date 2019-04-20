Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Iowa City - Elaine May Boersma, 94, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, April 16 at Oaknoll Retirement Residence surrounded by family.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Anita Johnson officiating. The family will greet friends from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Elaine deeded her body to the UI Anatomical Program. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward First United Methodist Church, Iowa City, United Methodist Women, or a .

Elaine was born April 24, 1924 in St. Joseph, MI, the daughter of Fred and May (Bays) Mensinger. Elaine was raised in Baroda, MI. She attended Hope College in Holland, MI, where she met Wendell (Dell) Boersma. On February 3, 1945, they were married in Hollywood, FL. Elaine received her BA from Western Michigan University. Elaine was an elementary school teacher with the Baroda public schools in Michigan for 10 years. In 1967, the family moved from Ann Arbor MI to Iowa City.

Elaine was a member of First United Methodist Church, P.E.O. Chapter K.P., United Methodist Women, and for more than 15 years she volunteered delivering for Meals on Wheels.

Elaine loved her family and will be greatly missed. Survivors include Elaine's three children, Nancy (Steve) Weber of Iowa City, Mark (Judy) Boersma of Churchville, PA and Brian (Michelle) Boersma of Marshall, MN; eight grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, Ivy, Kent, Joshua, Stephanie, Claire and Timothy; three great grandchildren, Max, Greta, and Liesl Peterson; and one brother, Terry Mensinger, of Baroda, MI.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Dell, her parents, an infant brother, Stanley, her brother, Fred Jr. and an infant grandson, Christopher Weber.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 20, 2019
