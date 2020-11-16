Eldon M. Gingerich
Kalona - A celebration of life for Eldon M. Gingerich, 82, of Kalona, will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2:30 PM at Lower Deer Creek Mennonite Church. The service will be available via Livestream at the Lower Deer Creek website: ldcmc.org
. Private family burial will be held at Lower Deer Creek Cemetery prior to the service. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Lower Deer Creek Church from 4 - 7 PM. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are recommended. A memorial fund has been established for Gospel Echoes Prison Ministry and the Pleasantview Home Building Fund. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.