Eleanor E. Van Nevel
Belle Plaine - Eleanor E. Van Nevel, 84, of Belle Plaine, Iowa passed away due to an extended illness Friday, October 11, 2019 at Belle Plaine Specialty Care.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Belle Plaine with Fr. Dennis Conway and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine with scripture wake service at 7 p.m. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.
Eleanor was born November 9, 1934 to George and Marie (Dolash) Hlas. She went to school in Chelsea, Iowa. Following school, she was a homemaker until going to work for Amana Refrigeration where she retired. November 6, 1971 Eleanor Married Andy Van Nevel together they lived in Belle Plaine.
Eleanor enjoyed gardening, bowling and playing rolle bolle. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan, and a great cook who loved catering to family and friends.
She is survived by her son, John Weaver, of Marion; step-children, Linda Roggentien of Belle plaine, Susan (Michael) Rego of Portland, OR, Bill (Cathy) Van Nevel of Belle Plaine, Jim (Tina) Van Nevel of Raleigh, NC; sister, Sister Mary Hlas of Omaha, NE; and many more loving family and friends.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Andy Van Nevel; daughter, Joan Weaver; step-son, Bob Van Nevel; brothers, Ernie, Edward, Elmer Hlas; sisters, Elsie Klenk, Evelyn Mayer; niece, Veronica Lyon.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 14 to Oct. 23, 2019