Eleanor "Sue" Fisher
Coralville - Eleanor "Sue" Fisher, 86, died peacefully on Friday morning, October 2, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Sue never liked to be the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no services. Memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation www.facf.org
Sue was born January 1, 1934 in Donnellson, Iowa, the daughter of Lynn and Ruth (Davis) Martin. She graduated from high school in Donnellson in 1951. Sue graduated from MacMurray Nursing School in Springfield, IL with her RN degree, and later attended Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids. In 1958 Sue received her BSN degree from the University of Iowa College of Nursing.
On November 11, 1962 Sue married Jim Fisher.
Most of her nursing career was in the orthopedic department at the University of Iowa Hospital.
Sue loved her many pets that she had over the years. From dogs to cats to all the outdoor animals that called her patio home. Sue loved sports, especially the Cubs. She was always giving the stats of games. Most important to Sue was her family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Iowa City Hospice care team.
Sue is survived by her two children, Scott Fisher of North Liberty and Roma (Troy) Byers of Iowa City; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Matt) Young, Megan Fisher, Kelli Fisher, Mallory Manning, Trevor Byers, Mackenzie Byers, and Jacob Byers; two great grandchildren, Beau Young and Jayce Merkle; and many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Jan Osborne; brother-in-law, Judd Fisher; and two very special neighbors, Julie Wiedner and Gary Pidgeon.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; her brother, Lester; and her in-laws.
