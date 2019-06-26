|
|
Elizabeth "Beth" Brown
Cedar Rapids - Elizabeth "Beth" Brown, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Marengo, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Marengo with Rev. Anni Thorn officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Marengo Cemetery. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 26, 2019