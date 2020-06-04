Elizabeth Charlotte Bell Boulton
Winfield - Elizabeth Boulton, 97, of Winfield, passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2020, at Sunrise Terrace Care. Private graveside services will be held at Columbus City Cemetery.
Elizabeth Charlotte Bell Boulton was born May 25, 1923, to Howard and Etta Bell near Columbus Junction, Iowa. She was united in marriage to William Boulton on April 7, 1942, in Memphis, Missouri. They farmed together for 44 years. She was a member of Past Matron Eastern Star, an active 4-H leader, and a member of the Columbus Junction United Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed baking wedding cakes for years, quilting, gardening and canning, along with reading.
Survivors include children, Virginia(Mike Lowe)Boulton of Columbus Junction, Gayle Boulton Pickens of North Liberty, Dirck(Julie)Boulton of Columbus Junction, brothers, Howard(Marion)Bell, Jerry Bell, and George(Rose Ann)Bell, sister, Paulette(John)Redlinger, grandchildren, Natasha(Ronnie)Williams of North Liberty, Trulie(Mark)Simpson of Park Ridge, Illinois, Jesse(Mica)Boulton of Morning Sun, Weston Boulton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Shane Lowe of Grandview, and Kari(Shaun)Sims of Moseley, Virginia. Great Grandchildren, Quincy(Kali), Ronnie, Patton, Mabel, Armani, Cameron, Caden, and Lil Shane. Great Great Grandchildren, Amari, Irie, Bella, and Amir.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, William, and her parents, a brother, three sisters, and two sister in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Columbus Junction Presbyterian Church, Mount Pleasant Hospice, or Sunrise Terrace Care.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.