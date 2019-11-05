|
|
Elizabeth Cseri
Iowa City - Elizabeth Cseri of Iowa City passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019.
Born on April 10, 1940 in the Hungarian countryside, Elizabeth left to attend design school in the capitol of Budapest in her late teens. When she was just 23 she ventured further to Chicago, bringing with her little more than her courage, fierce work ethic, and optimism for her future.
Combining that work ethic with her boundless talents, Elizabeth lived a life of creativity, creation and generosity. She was a true queen of domestic arts, turning everything she touched into a work of art -- be it a delicious meal, custom beautiful clothing, refinished furniture, lush gardens, the list is endless. She seemed able to do everything she put her mind to doing and she generously shared her talents with those she loved whenever she had a chance.
But above all else, her children and grandchildren gave her the most joy in life and nothing made her happier than to be creating something for them, teaching them how to create something, or playing and laughing with them. She has left them all with sweet memories that will be cherished always.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Tundi Brady (Nate) of Iowa City, Iowa, and son Zoltan Cseri Jr. of St Louis, Missouri, grandchildren Emmy, Phinny, Esti and Dexter of Iowa City and Béla, Fiona, and Tate of St Louis, as well as brothers Zoltán Bekker of Colorado and Béla Bekker of Hungary and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Zoltan Sr., parents Jozsef and Terésa Bekker, and siblings Gusztáv, Kálmán, Joseph, Mária, and Csaba, and granddaughter Beatrix Brady.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, November 16th 3:00-5:00 pm at the home of Tundi and Nate Brady for friends and family, 2002 Dunlap Court in Iowa City.
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019