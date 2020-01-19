|
Elizabeth Lechko
Ladora - Elizabeth A. Lechko, ago 61, of Ladora, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital, Marengo. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Father Mike Kelloge officiating. Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband Blaine; a sister Maggie Kelloge, of Minnesota; three brothers Father Mike Kelloge, of Minnesota, Pierre Kelloge, of Minnesota and John Dodge, of Waterloo; three step-children Robert Lechko, of Indiana, Dannielle Lechko, of Minnesota and Samantha (Kevin) Dannielle, of South Dakota; and eight step-grandchildren.
Elizabeth Dodge was born March 16, 1953, in Waterloo, the daughter of John and Joanne Scheinost Dodge. She graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School and continued her education at UNI, where she received her Masters in Education. Elizabeth began her teaching career in Adel, and finished it at Iowa City West High School, retiring after 35 years in teaching. She taught English, Literature, and Speech. Elizabeth was also a drama instructor, directing numerous productions. She was united in marriage to Blaine Lechko November 22, 2015, and they made their home in Marengo, before moving to Ladora. Elizabeth enjoyed gardening, reading and being outside.
