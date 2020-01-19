Services
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Elizabeth Lechko

Elizabeth Lechko Obituary
Elizabeth Lechko

Ladora - Ladora:

Elizabeth A. Lechko, ago 61, of Ladora, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital, Marengo. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Father Mike Kelloge officiating. Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
