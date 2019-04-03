|
Elizabeth "Bette" Schmidt
Conroy - Elizabeth (Bette) M. Schmidt, age 101, of Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly of Conroy, passed away, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Funeral services were held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Pastor Gary Sears officiating. Burial was in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Conroy, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to www.vitas.com.
Elizabeth is survived by a son Roger and his wife Mary Grace; a grandchildren Zachary (Chrissy); a great granddaughter Jemma Rose; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Paul, son Donald, three sisters Martha Woge, Mary Sanders and Ann Hopp, and two brothers William and Otto Giese.
Elizabeth was born on January 1, 1918, in Pretz, Germany, the daughter of Otto and Bertha Giese. She graduated from Conroy High School. Following graduation, she attended nursing school. Elizabeth and Paul were united in marriage in 1938. She was naturalized for citizenship in 1940. Bette and Paul farmed in Iowa County and had two sons. They retired in 1975 and moved to Florida.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 3, 2019