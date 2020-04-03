|
Ellen Louise Lorenz, 89, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with her Lord on April 1, 2020. A private family burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.
Ellen was born on January 31, 1931 in Iowa City, Iowa, to parents Robert and Marie Lorenz. Ellen graduated from University High in 1949. Ellen worked for the City of Iowa City until her retirement in 1996.
Ellen was born and raised in Iowa City and continued to live there until 2018, when she moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa to be closer to her family. She was known for her spunky personality which always made for lively conversations. She enjoyed her independence and never wanted anyone to go out of their way for her. Ellen was an avid Hawkeye fan rarely missing a football or basketball game, enjoyed gardening, late night TV and doing a lot of crossword puzzles. Spending holidays with family was so important to her.
Ellen is survived by her seven nieces and nephews, Bob (Deb) of Cedar Rapids, Mary Mikkola (Ron) of Marion, Dick (Jenny) of Marion, Jim (Mollie) of Marion, Theresa Whittlesey (Pete) of Fairfax, Paul (Annette) of Cedar Rapids and Kathy Franz (Scott) of Cedar Rapids. She is also survived by her 17 great nieces and nephews, Jennifer Dechant (Drew), Amy Crnecki (Zach), Holly Sitzmann (Eric), Christine Goslar (Jake), Danielle Manternach (Dave), Travis, Brooke, Emma, Leah, Blake, Richelle Caslavka (Zach), Zach, Delaney, Heather Bohl (Brad), John, Matthew and Michael; and nine great great nieces and nephews Avery, Chloe, Owen, Henry, Aubrey, Emmett, Easton, Tommy, Roy and one more expected in May.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marie Lorenz, her brother Robert Lorenz Sr., her sister-in-law Elaine Lorenz and her great great niece Eleanor.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020