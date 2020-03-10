|
Ellen Robertson
Coralville - Ellen L. Robertson, 85, of Coralville, Iowa died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Hills Atrium Village.
Graveside services will be held at 2pm Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. There will be a time of visitation from 12 noon Saturday until the services at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. A memorial fund has been established in Ellen's name. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020