Elmer L. DeGood
Iowa City - Elmer L. DeGood, age 87, passed away Sunday September 15th, 2019 surrounded with love by his family.
Elmer is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; son Kenneth (Patty); daughters Jeanette and Kathryn (Keith); four grandchildren; seven great-grand grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Cokie. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and his sister.
Elmer was an honest, caring husband, father and grandfather. He was a self-taught master mechanic who loved restoring old cars and homes. He built a race car his son raced.
Respecting Elmer's wishes, no funeral or memorial is planned. His family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Iowa City Hospice or the .
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 19, 2019