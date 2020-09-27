Elsie M. Jones
Iowa City - Elsie M. Jones, 78, of Iowa City, died Friday, September 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Church of the Nazarene in Iowa City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
"Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Elsie's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."