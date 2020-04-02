|
Elva L. Weidner
Elva L. Weidner, 76, passed away on March 24, 2020 at TLC Costa Brava, Las Vegas Nevada after a lengthy illness. Elva was born June 9, 1943 in Los Angeles California. She graduated from Iowa City High School. She moved to Las Vegas where she graduated from UNLV with a BA in Fine Arts. She worked many years in real estate as a broker and property manager.
Elva is survived by her sister Vera Mason and her brother Steve Weidner, Las Vegas and her brother Larry Weidner, Washington Iowa and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Vera Turner Weidner, her sister Sherry Black and her brother Bruce Weidner.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020