Emily K. Bennett
Iowa City - Emily Bennett, age 90, longtime Iowa City resident and educator, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1-800-ACS-2345, or the Johnson County Senior Center. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Emily was born in Chicago, Illinois to parents Charles and Helen Kindur. She graduated from Kelly High School in June 1945 and then attended the University of Chicago. There she earned a Ph.B. in liberal arts, a B.S. in chemistry and an M.S. in textile chemistry. She met her dearly beloved husband, Dr. William E. Bennett at the University and they were married in Oak Park, IL on June 28, 1952.
After a year at MIT in Cambridge, Mass., Dr. Bennett received an appointment at the University of Iowa chemistry department and so the move was made to Iowa City. Subsequently, Emily began teaching mathematics in the Iowa City schools in 1956 for 31 years.
She and her husband did a great deal of traveling, doing genealogical research overseas and domestically. After her retirement in 1993, Emily volunteered at the Iowa City Public Library and the Johnson County Senior Center. She was a member of the Iowa Retired School Personnel, the Triangle Club, the University Club, the Herbert Hoover Library Foundation and Red Hats. In addition to playing bridge, Emily loved doing jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include her son, Dr. Scott W. Bennett, his wife Dr. Chinatsu Aone, and their daughter Emma of Oakton, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019