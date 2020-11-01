Emily Wagner
Iowa City - Emily Catherine Wagner, 95, of Iowa City, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County following a brave battle with cancer.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City, on November 4th followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City. Due to the COVID19 crisis in Iowa, the family has sadly restricted the funeral to the immediate family of son, daughter and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the Knights of Columbus, Iowa City, or The Regina Foundation. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.
Emily was born in the North Liberty area on May 15, 1925, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Shebetka) Swenka. In her early life Emily in worked in bookkeeping dept. for LaPlant-Choate, Cedar Rapids. At that time LaPlant-Chote contributed to the World War II effort by suppling overseas road building equipment to the military. Emily passed on many stories of her dealing with the military and the demand to fill orders. The experience was personally rewarding. Emily later married Norbert Wagner on May 3, 1952 at Immaculate Conception Church, Cedar Rapids. Emily and Norbert originated in Cedar Rapids but later moving to Iowa City in 1962 when they bought into a Pontiac-Saab dealership named University Motors. The dealership later was solely owned by Norbert and Emily under the name of Wagner Pontiac - Jeep. The dealership operated for over 35 years.
Emily loved to do volunteer work for Regina High School and St. Mary's Church, where she sang in the church choir for over 20 years. She enjoyed watching Hawkeye basketball and football, camping and fishing with Norbert and cardplaying with friends and family.
Survivors include daughter Barb Wagner, Iowa City and Jim Wagner (Deana), Bettendorf, Iowa; 4 grandchildren, Brian Wagner, Erin Wagner, Nicole Wold and Courtney Brankovic; 3 great grandchildren Noah Musal, Madison Wuorinen and Nile Brankovic.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norbert, her son Mark, four brothers and three sisters.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com