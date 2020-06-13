Emma Elizabeth Duffy
Iowa City - Emma Elizabeth Duffy, 97, lifelong resident of Iowa City passed away June 11, 2020 at Atrium Village of Hills from complications related to a brain bleed she endured in April of this year.
A private graveside service will be held Monday June 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Father Steven Witt will officiate. Instead of flowers and cards, the family asks that memorial donations be directed to Iowa City Hospice or Atrium Village, who provided the best love and care to Emma in her last two months of life.
Emma was born December 16, 1922 in Iowa City to Clarence and Nettie (Egan) Lothridge. On September 24, 1941, she married the love of her life, Eldon Earl Duffy in Kahoka, Missouri. Later, the couple moved into their home on Sand Road, where she crocheted, gardened and would raise their three children, Susan, Sandy and Steve.
Emma worked at Atrium Village in housekeeping for 10 years, where she made many lasting friendships. She retired around the time of her husband's death in 1994.
She was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Iowa City and enjoyed time spent with friends every Monday evening. She also enjoyed living independently in her home up until age 97. Above all, Emma loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Susan Duffy, Sandy Sexton and Steve (Becky) Duffy, all of Iowa City; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Charles, Clarence and Raymond; one sister, Dorothy, and her lifelong friend, June Cox.
Please share a memory or send your condolences to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Iowa City - Emma Elizabeth Duffy, 97, lifelong resident of Iowa City passed away June 11, 2020 at Atrium Village of Hills from complications related to a brain bleed she endured in April of this year.
A private graveside service will be held Monday June 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Father Steven Witt will officiate. Instead of flowers and cards, the family asks that memorial donations be directed to Iowa City Hospice or Atrium Village, who provided the best love and care to Emma in her last two months of life.
Emma was born December 16, 1922 in Iowa City to Clarence and Nettie (Egan) Lothridge. On September 24, 1941, she married the love of her life, Eldon Earl Duffy in Kahoka, Missouri. Later, the couple moved into their home on Sand Road, where she crocheted, gardened and would raise their three children, Susan, Sandy and Steve.
Emma worked at Atrium Village in housekeeping for 10 years, where she made many lasting friendships. She retired around the time of her husband's death in 1994.
She was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Iowa City and enjoyed time spent with friends every Monday evening. She also enjoyed living independently in her home up until age 97. Above all, Emma loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Susan Duffy, Sandy Sexton and Steve (Becky) Duffy, all of Iowa City; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Charles, Clarence and Raymond; one sister, Dorothy, and her lifelong friend, June Cox.
Please share a memory or send your condolences to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.