Emma Jean Schrock
Emma Jean Schrock

Kalona - Emma Jean Schrock, 89, of Kalona, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona. A private family service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the East Union Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at the East Union Cemetery. The service will be available via Livestream at the Beatty Peterseim Facebook Page. Family condolences or donations toward a memorial in Emma Jean's honor to East Union Mennonite Church, Pleasantview Home or Iowa City Hospice can be sent to: Doris Thirtle at 114 Pleasantivew Circle, Kalona, Iowa, 52247. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
