Emma L. Nugent
Emma L. Nugent

Iowa City - Emma L. Nugent, age 17, of Iowa City, died suddenly and unexpectedly July 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Iowa City from 3 to 7 pm. Private family services will be held Saturday evening at 7:30 pm at the church. The public is welcome to view the service through a live stream feed from the church. (facebook.com/stmarksumcic) In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Mountain T.O.P Missions @ P.O. Box 128, Altamont, TN 37301 in Emma's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Emma's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

"Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Emma's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so."






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
