Eric J. "Ricky" Frey
Iowa Citry - Eric J. "Ricky" Frey, 56 formerly of Iowa City died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha.
Eric John Frey was born August 26, 1964, in Madison, Wisconsin the son of Anthony and Constance (Kling) Frey. Their family has lived throughout the world, ending up in Iowa City where Rick attended schools including West High School. Rick, born with Down Syndrome, never let that determine his destiny. He worked doing paper routes in his youth, later through Goodwill, Systems Unlimited and REM held various jobs in our communities. His greatest skillset was cleaning and he loved a good vacuum cleaner or mop.
From early on he had this fascination with emergency workers and the vehicles they drove. He enjoyed any TV shows that featured Police, Fireman and Paramedics; he was known to have tried to pull a few fire alarms just to see the firetrucks and firemen show up (our apologies to the Iowa City EMS)! He always had the musical beat going, playing guitar or piano with a great sense of rhythm, wasn't shy about his dancing or singing, and would try with persistence to get you to join in. Hawkeye clothing was his standard apparel and he attenended numerous Hawkeye games, encouraging everyone around him to cheer them on. A summer favorite was truck pulls at local county fairs, spending numerous hours in the stands and roaming the pit area, the bigger the louder the better. He loved Special Olympics, especially skiing and track, winning numerous medals over the years. Rick could be a bit stubborn, but soon you gave in when he flashed that smile or you heard his laugh. He was the epitome of the term social butterfly; anyone he approached quickly became his friend. He brought so much joy to his family, friends, coworkers and basically anyone around him. He saw goodness in all, made a difference in this world, and he was loved by many.
His family includes his mother, Connie; his siblings, Laura Frey Law (Ian Law), Steven Frey (Lisa) and Katie (Frey) Schroeder (Derek Schroeder); nieces and nephews, Erika Law Tuttle (Mike Tuttle), Kelsey Law, David Frey, Raema Frey, Jonathan Frey, Naomi Frey, Selah Frey, Nyle Schroeder and Peyton Schroeder. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Frey, and his grandparents whom he dearly loved and spent much time with growing up.
Private family services are being planned; no public gathering is scheduled. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
