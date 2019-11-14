|
|
Eric L. Fuhrmeister
North Liberty - Eric L. Fuhrmeister, age 75 of rural North Liberty died Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
His family includes his sister, Chris Christian (Roger); niece, Sarah Baxter (Sidney); and Eric's special friend, Nadine Arnold.
Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019