Eric L. Fuhrmeister

Eric L. Fuhrmeister Obituary
Eric L. Fuhrmeister

North Liberty - Eric L. Fuhrmeister, age 75 of rural North Liberty died Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

His family includes his sister, Chris Christian (Roger); niece, Sarah Baxter (Sidney); and Eric's special friend, Nadine Arnold.

Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
