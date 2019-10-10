Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Marchael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik James Marchael

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erik James Marchael Obituary
Erik James Marchael

Iowa City, Iowa - Erik James Marchael, 53, of Iowa City, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Mercy Iowa City.

A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held at 2 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, where the family will greet friends after 1 PM. A reception will follow at The Kirkwood Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to an educational fund for Erik's son, Gunnar at Hills Bank and Trust, Iowa City.

Erik was born July 1, 1966 in Evanston, IL, the son of James and Doris (Wegman) Marchael. Erik was a 1984 graduate of City High School and attended college in Sarasota, FL.

Erik was a talented craftsman and finish carpenter. He enjoyed time spent with his family, friends, and neighbors.

Erik is survived by his son, Gunnar; his mother, Doris Marchael; his former spouse, Cheri Marchael; his significant other, Beth Clark, all of Iowa City; his brothers, Tom Marchael, of Kansas City, and Paul (Deb) Marchael of Phoenix; his nephew, Andrew (Anne) Marchael, and his niece, Melynda (Wade) Meredith and their children, Rory and Tom.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim and his stepfather, Pat Foster.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now