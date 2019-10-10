|
|
Erik James Marchael
Iowa City, Iowa - Erik James Marchael, 53, of Iowa City, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Mercy Iowa City.
A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held at 2 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, where the family will greet friends after 1 PM. A reception will follow at The Kirkwood Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to an educational fund for Erik's son, Gunnar at Hills Bank and Trust, Iowa City.
Erik was born July 1, 1966 in Evanston, IL, the son of James and Doris (Wegman) Marchael. Erik was a 1984 graduate of City High School and attended college in Sarasota, FL.
Erik was a talented craftsman and finish carpenter. He enjoyed time spent with his family, friends, and neighbors.
Erik is survived by his son, Gunnar; his mother, Doris Marchael; his former spouse, Cheri Marchael; his significant other, Beth Clark, all of Iowa City; his brothers, Tom Marchael, of Kansas City, and Paul (Deb) Marchael of Phoenix; his nephew, Andrew (Anne) Marchael, and his niece, Melynda (Wade) Meredith and their children, Rory and Tom.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim and his stepfather, Pat Foster.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019