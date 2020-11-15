1/1
Esther Kang
Esther Kang

Iowa City - Esther Kang, 56, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in her home.

Visitation will be Tuesday 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City (social distancing guidelines are enforced and masks are required - thank you). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at All Nations Baptist Church in Iowa City, with Pastor Jong Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Esther Kang Memorial Fund.

Survivors include: her husband, Eric; son Timothy Kang (Teresa) of Iowa City; and daughter Sarah Kang of Wheaton, Illinois; sister Mikyung Nam of South Korea; mother-in-law, Yupbee Kang, sister-in-law Eunjin Chang, and brother-in-law, Hongkoo Kang, all of Medford, New Jersey; and a brother-in-law, Okkoo Kang (Soomi) of Olney, Maryland, and several nieces and nephews.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memories & Condolences
