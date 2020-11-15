Esther Kang
Iowa City - Esther Kang, 56, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 in her home.
Visitation will be Tuesday 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City (social distancing guidelines are enforced and masks are required - thank you). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at All Nations Baptist Church in Iowa City, with Pastor Jong Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Esther Kang Memorial Fund.
Survivors include: her husband, Eric; son Timothy Kang (Teresa) of Iowa City; and daughter Sarah Kang of Wheaton, Illinois; sister Mikyung Nam of South Korea; mother-in-law, Yupbee Kang, sister-in-law Eunjin Chang, and brother-in-law, Hongkoo Kang, all of Medford, New Jersey; and a brother-in-law, Okkoo Kang (Soomi) of Olney, Maryland, and several nieces and nephews.
