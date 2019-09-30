|
|
Esther Smith
Iowa City - Esther Smith, 85 longtime resident of Iowa City died suddenly, Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services and burial at Oakland cemetery will take place later. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Esther's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 30, 2019