|
|
Eugene Clark
Iowa City - Eugene Clark, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on June 23, 2019.
Gene delighted in science and nature and shared his delight and awe with his students, family and friends. He enjoyed geology and discovered a previously unidentified fossil. He also enjoyed raising large and varied vegetable gardens.
Eugene was a woodcarver who loved finding new woods to work with some of his beautiful carvings were made from his own trees. Gene worked in medical research most of his life and was inspired to donate his body to the University of Iowa College of Medicine. His quiet patience nurtured tolerance, kindness and humility in those he loved.
Gene is survived by his wife Jeannette/Jeannie, his children Michael (Amanda Trevors) and their daughter Willa, Timothy (Catherine Moore), Nicholas (Christine Wilson) and grandson Alexander.
Donations may be sent to Southern Poverty Law or World Wildlife Federation.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayadnciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 29, 2019