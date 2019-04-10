|
Eugene Henry Witte
Williamsburg - died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 87. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy with Pastor Gary Sears officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Conroy. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Conroy with military honors conducted by the Williamsburg VFW Post 8797. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Lutheran Interparish School, Williamsburg, or Williamsburg Lions Club for the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Eugene was born on January 11, 1932 in rural Williamsburg, Iowa to Millard and Merwin Mullnix Witte. He was the oldest of eight children and grew up on a farm just outside of Williamsburg. He married Dolores Maas on October 19, 1952 and the couple farmed in Iowa County for many years. Gene served as a corporal in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Gene worked in various industries in the area. He owned Gene's Super Service in Williamsburg and managed the Middle American Truckstop by I-80. His early job with the airport fostered a love of aeronautics and he became a charter pilot for Wathan Flying Service, in Marengo. He later worked for Kinze Manufacturing in the parts department until retirement. Gene served as a trustee of the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conroy and proudly served his community for many years with the VFW Post 8797 in Williamsburg. Gene was known for his quiet but quick- witted demeanor. The sparkle in his eye was always a sign that mischief was soon to follow! He was a talented mechanic and woodworker, spending time tinkering in his workshop. His grandchildren have memories of Grandpa always "cracking walnuts".
Eugene is survived by his three children; Regis (Donna) Witte, Leanne (Gary) Corba, and Rebecca (Darrell) Meyer; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; five brothers Loren (Shirley), Wayne, Lloyd (Sandra), Kenneth (Sara), and Leland (Sherrie); and two sisters Shirley Siders and Sandra (Donald) Sanders. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Delores, who passed away exactly one year ago.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 10, 2019