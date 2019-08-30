Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Eva L. Irvin


1932 - 2019
Eva L. Irvin Obituary
Eva L. Irvin

Iowa City - Eva L. Irvin, 86 of West Branch, formerly of Iowa City died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Crestview Care Center where she has resided.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. There will be visitation at the funeral home after 11:30am until services on Sunday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 30, 2019
