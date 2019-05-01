Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Evan Tallman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mark’s United Methodist
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark’s United Methodist
Resources
More Obituaries for Evan Tallman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan McKim Tallman


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evan McKim Tallman Obituary
Evan McKim Tallman

Cedar Rapids - Evan McKim Tallman, 92, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Compass Memorial Hospital, Marengo following a long illness. Services: 10 a.m., Saturday, St. Mark's United Methodist by Pastor Bonnie Koeppen. Burial: Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home, and on Saturday after 9 a.m. at the church.

To see a full obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now