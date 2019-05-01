|
|
Evan McKim Tallman
Cedar Rapids - Evan McKim Tallman, 92, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Compass Memorial Hospital, Marengo following a long illness. Services: 10 a.m., Saturday, St. Mark's United Methodist by Pastor Bonnie Koeppen. Burial: Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home, and on Saturday after 9 a.m. at the church.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 1, 2019