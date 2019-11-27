|
Evelyn Foels
Victor - Evelyn Marie Foels, 94, of Victor, died on November 25, 2019, at Brooklyn Community Estate in Brooklyn.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 2nd, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor with Pastor Doug Dauenbaugh, Guernsey United Methodist Church, officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Foels, Tyler Grier, Kevin Kriegel, Brad Meyer, Eric Meyer and Cory Purvis. Burial will be in the Victor Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1st, at the Smith Funeral Home with the family present from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the Evelyn Foels Memorial Fund.
Evelyn was born on July 11, 1925, in Johnson County, Iowa, the daughter of Emil Vincent and Mary Helen Roshek Ceynar. She was baptized in the Methodist Church and became a member of the Immanuel Methodist Church in rural Victor. She grew to womanhood in the Amana area and attended school there.
On April 8, 1942, she was united in marriage with Walter Meyer by Rev. Brandt in Marengo, Iowa. To this union were born three children, Ernest, Marilyn, and Larry. Following their marriage, they farmed in the Victor and Guernsey area. Walter died in January of 1954.
On September 15, 1957, she was united in marriage with Walter Foels, at the Emmanuel Methodist Church. They continued farming in the Victor and Guernsey area and later moved to Victor in 1972. Walter died in November of 1984.
Evelyn was employed for 23 years at Amana Refrigeration and retired in 1989. She was a member of the Guernsey United Methodist Church for many years.
Evelyn loved her family, her vegetable garden and canning her produce, and flowers. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards with family and friends, cooking, and baking. Holiday time was always at her home with many shared memories.
Survivors include her children, Ernest (Linda) Meyer of Victor, Marilyn (Francis) Kriegel of Victor, Larry (Terri) Meyer of Eagle Grove, James (Elsie) Foels of Brooklyn, and Richard (Beverly) Foels of Oskaloosa; Milly (Carl) Purvis of Guernsey, a daughter-in-law, Blanche Foels of Pittsville, Maryland; two siblings, Dolores Meyer of Amana and Rev. Marvin (Barbara) Ceynar of New Hope, Minnesota; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Walter Meyer; her second husband, Walter Foels; a son, Stanley Foels; a grandson, Timothy Foels; a sister, Genevieve Hilligas; an infant brother, Arnold Ceynar; and a brother-in-law, Donnie Meyer.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019