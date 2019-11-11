|
Evelyn G. Kramer
Solon - Evelyn Gertrude Kramer, 85, of Solon, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Solon, IA. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Solon, IA. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. at the church prior to visitation. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Solon, IA.
A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019