Evelyn Hamilton
Coralville - Evelyn V. Hamilton, 92, formerly of Coralville and West Branch, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Windmill Manor in Coralville.
Evelyn chose to be cremated. Graveside services and burial will be held
Wednesday at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. The family requests no flowers or plants. Memorials can be directed to the Evelyn Hamilton Memorial Fund. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Olswold (Ron) of Walford, Iowa, Craig Hamilton of Coralville, Tim Hamilton of West Liberty and Steve Hamilton (Pam) of Moscow, Iowa; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.