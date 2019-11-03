|
Executive Chef Clinton Robert Dunn
North Hollywood, CA - Executive Chef Clinton Robert Dunn, 34, of North Hollywood, California and formerly of North Liberty died Friday, October 25, 2019 from a recreational accident in Los Angeles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Northridge Pavilion, 2250 Holiday Road, Coralville, on Thursday, November 7 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Please come and share your stories and memories of Clint.
A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Community Church, 2707 Dubuque Street NE, North Liberty, on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Brooks Simpson and Mr. Tom Widmer will officiate. Lunch will follow the service. A memorial has been established for his son Max's education and checks may be made to Robert Dunn. A complete obituary may be found at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019