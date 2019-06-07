|
F. Jack Newman
Iowa City - F. Jack Newman, 99, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 following a long life full of love and accomplishment.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, where the family will greet friends after 1 PM.
Jack Newman was raised in Idaho. After college at Washington University, he moved to Cincinnati, Ohio for his career at Procter & Gamble. There he met the love of his life Miriam Pinfold. Their 72 year marriage was an example to all of their family. They are survived by his two children, Donald (Mary) Newman of Cincinnati and Jean Warner (Gary Trout) of Iowa City; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
For the full obituary go to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 7, 2019