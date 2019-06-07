Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Jack Newman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

F. Jack Newman Obituary
F. Jack Newman

Iowa City - F. Jack Newman, 99, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 following a long life full of love and accomplishment.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, where the family will greet friends after 1 PM.

Jack Newman was raised in Idaho. After college at Washington University, he moved to Cincinnati, Ohio for his career at Procter & Gamble. There he met the love of his life Miriam Pinfold. Their 72 year marriage was an example to all of their family. They are survived by his two children, Donald (Mary) Newman of Cincinnati and Jean Warner (Gary Trout) of Iowa City; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

For the full obituary go to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now