Faith Marie Noack



Iowa City - Faith Marie Noack, age 76, of Iowa City, IA, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids, IA following a brief illness. She was born on December 31, 1943, the daughter of Clarence and Gwendolyn (Troester) Noack.



Faith began her education at the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs. She finished her education and graduated from the Garnavillo High School in 1962. Faith worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in the department of Food and Nutritional Services for 43 years beginning in 1967. She worked in the sandwich area of the kitchen making sandwiches for the cafeterias, patients, and vending machines. Over the years it had been estimated that Faith made as many as 1,000 sandwiches a day; and she made sure that her ingredients were fresh and neatly assembled. When she wasn't working, Faith enjoyed her home, especially decorating for the holidays, viewing her favorite television shows, and caring for Popcorn, her pet cat. She also was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City.



Survivors include a nephew, Jeffery Noack; niece, Raquel Noack and many cousins & friends.



Faith was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Clarence Samuel John Noack.



Memorials in Faith's memory may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation (FACF), PO Box 1345, Iowa City, IA 52244.



Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. Graveside service will be at the Guttenberg City Cemetery at 11:30 AM, Thursday, October 15, 2020, Rev. Gary Hatcher officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store