Faye Hyde Strayer
Iowa City, Iowa - Faye Hyde Strayer, 91, died February 14, 2019, at Oaknoll Health Center, Iowa City, Iowa after a short illness. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019, Unitarian Universalist Society, 2355 Oakdale Road, Coralville, Iowa, 52241, followed by a reception. Visitation will be 3:00 to 6:00 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019, in the Heiden Community Room, Spring Street Building, 5th floor, Oaknoll Retirement Residence, 735 George Street, Iowa City, Iowa, 52246.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Iowa Foundation for the Museum of Art Sponsorship Fund, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, Iowa, 52244-4550 or to the Unitarian Universalist Society Memorial Fund.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 20, 2019