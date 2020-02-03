|
Flora A. Groves
Indianola - Flora A. Groves, 91, passed peacefully, with family present, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 under Hospice Care at the Good Samaritan Society in Indianola.
Flora was born to Harry and Hazel Alexander on July 10, 1928. She was the fourth of five children and loved being the only girl. She was raised in Warren County; attended Indianola Schools and was a member of the Indianola Friends Church.
Flora enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; and never knew a "Stranger". She loved cleaning; singing/yodeling; fishing; playing pool; watching the Hallmark Channel, and eating chocolate. She was known for her Chicken and Noodles (and was once told that if she didn't bring them to the Alexander Family Reunion that she couldn't come). She liked sending and receiving greeting cards. She became an avid pool player, entering many pool tournaments and winning numerous 1st Place trophies.
Flora is survived by her children: Lee (Diana) McDole, Rosemary (Alan) Mealey,
Vicki (Terry) Pottinger, James "Jim" McDole and Sheila (Odus) Ross; many grandchildren,
great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, (with another great-great grandchild on the way) and numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lyle McDole, Raymond Griswold and Eldon Groves; her parents Harry and Hazel Alexander, siblings, Harry, Morton, Roscoe and David Alexander; and daughter-in-law Carol McDole.
Flora's children would like to extend a special Thank You to the ALL staff at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Indianola, I. For the love and care that they provided and to the St. Croix Hospice care.
Flora's wishes were to have a "Celebration of Life". Family and friends will be invited to celebrate her life, in July 2020.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12, 2020