Florence Hoenk
Iowa City - 100 years young, Florence Alma Pehrkon Hoenk of Boise, Idaho and formerly of Iowa City passed away peacefully June 18, 2020, after a rich life filled with many blessings.
Funeral services will be at 1 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City, IA, with burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery. Please wear masks and socially distance. A celebration of life will be scheduled sometime in July at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Boise. Memorial donations can be made in her name to children or youth programs at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 123 E. Market St., Iowa City, IA 52245, or Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St., Boise, ID 83702.
Florence was born Oct. 17, 1919, to Fred Pehrkon and Louise Schultz in Crete, IL.
While earning her master's degree at the University of Wisconsin she met Paul R. Hoenk. They wed in Crete on June 30, 1956.
One of her greatest passions was teaching children to read, especially at Hoover Elementary School. She retired from the Iowa City School District in 1982.
Florence is survived by her daughters Mary Massey (Barry) and BJ Klotz (John), grand-daughter Hailey and grandson RJ; niece Joan Wieggel (Larry) and great-nephew Paul; nieces Karen Hoenk and Cory Pirello and great-niece Tony and great-nephew Adam.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Paul Hoenk and her niece Anne Pehrkon preceded her in death.
The complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.