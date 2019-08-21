|
Florence Zuber Schuerer, age 99 of Amana, died peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Colonial Manor of Amana. Funeral Services: 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Middle Amana Church with Elder Tony Berger officiating. Burial will be in the East Amana Cemetery. Visitation: 4 -7 P.M. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Middle Amana Church. Memorials may be directed to the Amana Church Society. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting with arrangements.
Florence is survived by her son, George Schuerer, Jr. of East Amana; a son-in-law Thomas Burgher (Mary) of East Amana; grandchildren Samantha and Georgie Schuerer, Liesl (Daniel) Yunek, and Fritz Burgher; great-grandchildren Everett and Inge Yunek; and a sister-in-law, Helen Schuerer.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, a daughter Phyllis Schuerer Burgher, granddaughter Emilie Burgher, brother Bill Zuber, and sisters, Dorothy Zuber and Magarethe Zuber.
Florence was born September 8, 1919 in Middle Amana, Iowa, the daughter of William Carl and Emilie Murbach Zuber. She graduated from the Amana High School in 1938. She was united in marriage with George Walter Schuerer on August 31, 1943, while George was stationed in California with the U.S. Army. During George's time in the service, Florence formed a special friendship with Miriam Bell, while in Louisiana working for the war effort. Following the war, George and Florence returned to Iowa and made their home in East Amana.
Florence's first job was working for the Middle farm department, where her father was the farm manager. Following high school, she accompanied her brother Bill Zuber and his wife Connie to help care for their children as Bill played baseball in the Major Leagues around the country. Additionally, she worked at Bill Zuber's Restaurant, the Amana Meat Shop, and the Grapevine Winery, their family-owned business. Florence enjoyed traveling, bird watching, listening to music, and cheering on the Hawkeyes. Most of all, she loved taking care of and spending time with her grandchildren. Florence was a member of the Amana Church Society.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Colonial Manor, Lakeview Village, and Essence of Life Hospice for the wonderful care given to Florence.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 21, 2019