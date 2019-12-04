Resources
More Obituaries for Florine Roegler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florine Roegler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florine Roegler Obituary
Florine Roegler

Iowa City - Florine Roegler, age 94, of Iowa City, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Windmill Manor in Iowa City.

A Celebration of Florine's Life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Mexico Lindo, 1857 Lower Muscatine Rd., Iowa City, Iowa 52240. Private burial will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -