|
|
Florine Roegler
Iowa City - Florine Roegler, age 94, of Iowa City, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Windmill Manor in Iowa City.
A Celebration of Florine's Life will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Mexico Lindo, 1857 Lower Muscatine Rd., Iowa City, Iowa 52240. Private burial will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019