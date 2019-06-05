|
Francis Leo Lewis
Iowa City, IA - Francis Leo Lewis, 79, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home after 20 years with congestive heart failure. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors by the Coralville American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Iowa Donor Network and Mercy Foundation.
Francis was born on October 9, 1939 in Iowa City, the son of Leo and Christina (Fowler) Lewis. He graduated from City High School in 1958 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1961. Francis was united in marriage to Emily Bream on July 14, 1963 at First Baptist Church. He retired in 2009 from maintenance at Oaknoll Retirement Residence. Francis was also a mechanic for the DX Service Station on Highland Ave for 20 years then Iowa City Tire. He was a member of the Iowa City Men's Bowling Association. Francis was an avid stock car racing fan, enjoyed puzzles and woodworking.
Francis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Emily; two children, Carrie Westcott (Toad Thompson) of Houghton, IA and Phil Lewis (Laurel) of West Branch, IA; two grandchildren, Kristin Westcott and DJ Westcott (Amber) ; one great-grandchild, Kensley Westcott; and one sister, Carol Gaul.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, and four siblings, Ida Lewis, Edith Ellerton, Beatrice Fetters and Joseph Lewis.
The family would like to thank Patty Maxwell and Dr. Hadju for their great care over the years, as well as Iowa City Hospice.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 5, 2019