Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Francis "Bud" Sueppel

Francis "Bud" Sueppel Obituary
Francis "Bud" Sueppel

Iowa City - Francis "Bud" Sueppel, 81, of Iowa City, died peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The family will greet friends Tuesday from 3:30 - 7:30 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City, with a rosary beginning at 3:00pm. A wake service will begin at 7:30 pm.

Memorial Mass will begin Wednesday at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church.

Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be directed to the Regina Foundation. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol, and their children, Tami Hoffman of Omaha, Nebraska, Tracey (Barry) Lehman of Iowa City, Trisha (Gina) Sueppel of Kansas City, Missouri, Theodore (Carolyn) Sueppel of Iowa City; grandchildren Ryan, Elizabeth, Jacob, Jordyn, Joel, Natalie, Emma, and Gabriella, and great-grandchildren Jaidyn, Elle, and Lily; his sibling Marilyn Simpson, Pauline McAreavy, Alice Finnegan, Paul (Carolyn) Sueppel, and Ann Madsen; his sister-in-laws Patricia Sueppel and Mercy Sueppel; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Katherine, his granddaughter Abby Hoffman and his brothers William and Robert.

A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
