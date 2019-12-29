|
Francis T. Driscoll
Iowa City - It is with great sadness that the family of Francis T. Driscoll, 77, announces his very sudden passing on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Barrie Tritle officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral Service on Kirkwood Ave in Iowa City. Graveside committal services with Military Honors will be at 1:30 PM, Friday, January 3rd at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospital Foundation for Cardiac Rehab (www.mercyiowacity.org/mercyfoundation,) or the Midwest Old Threshers Foundation FBO the Campground, 405 E. Threshers Rd, Mt. Pleasant. Iowa 52641.
Francis was born October 19, 1942, in Cedar Valley, Iowa, the son of James C. and E. Agnes (Baker) Driscoll, the fifth of ten children. Francis was raised Catholic later moving to Tipton, IA. He was a 1962 graduate of Tipton High School, lettering in football. In 1964, Francis began serving in the US Army National Guard, headquartered in Iowa City with the 109th Medical Battalion, until his discharge in 1970. On April 12, 1969, Francis married Janet L. Dane at First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. This year they celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a reception and dance.
Francis had a passion for carpentry which he made into a career. He managed Hawkeye Lumber Company in Iowa City for 27 years, retiring in June of 2006 when the branch closed. He then took on small jobs as a residential handyman. His prior employment included Iowa Lumber Company, Iowa City Community Schools, University of Iowa College of Engineering, and Assistant Manager at Lampert Yards. It was a standing joke that every lumber yard he worked for closed!
He regularly attended First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. Francis was a member of the Iowa Lumber Assn., National Homebuilders Assn., Northwestern Lumber Assn., Iowa City Homebuilders, and was a longtime volunteer at the Midwest Old Threshers Campground. As the spouse of a 33-year Johnson County 4-H leader, he supported many Club and County activities. Francis was also an assistant coach for Iowa City Kickers and Little League Baseball.
In 2006, Francis received the Building Material Dealer of the year award from the Iowa Lumber Assn. He also received a volunteer award from the Midwest Old Threshers Campground where he provided carpentry, maintenance, painting and landscaping.
Francis and Janet enjoyed dancing with the Eagles Dance Club, camping, traveling, Iowa wrestling and football, bowling, playing Euchre, and stock car racing. Most important to Francis was his family. He enjoyed attending many events of his children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He loved being a Papa to Harper, Kendall and Dane.
Francis is survived by his loving wife, Janet, and their children, Jane Driscoll of Iowa City and Brian (Megan) Driscoll of West Branch; grandchildren, Harper, Kendall and Dane Driscoll; his siblings, Rosemary Sexton of West Branch, Patricia Knoop of Iowa City, Marcella Budreau of West Branch, Regina (George) Schreiber of Solon, Carol Moore of Lawrence, KS, Daniel Driscoll of West Branch, Lorna (Michael) Fletcher of Tipton; sisters in law Barb Driscoll and Mary Jo Dane; brothers in law Bob (Sue) Dane, Bill (Annette) Dane; former in laws Emmy Nolte and Charles Thiede; special nieces and nephews (including great and great-greats!) and his special friends from Mercy Cardiac Rehab.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, step father Galo Stroppel; his father and mother in law, George and Marjorie Dane; siblings, Margaret Heick, James J. Driscoll; brothers in law, Paul Heick, Roscoe Sexton, Juergen Knoop, Thomas Budreau, and Leonard Moore; nieces Susan Driscoll, Tamra (Budreau) Salm, Jaime (Fletcher) Sheeder, and Amy (Schreiber) Wilson.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019