Frank D. Mougin
Oxford - Frank D. Mougin, 86, longtime Johnson County farmer, died peacefully Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Bird House Hospice Home surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove with Father Robert Cloos officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM. Burial with military honors will be at St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to St. Peter's Cemetery and Iowa City Hospice.
Frank was born October 29, 1932 on the family farm in rural Oxford. He was the son of Raphael and Doliena (Brennan) Mougin. Frank was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Iowa City. He served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955.
On September 22, 1959 Frank married the love of his life, Vivian Meka, at St. Mary's Church in Iowa City. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Frank was a lifelong farmer who also enjoyed employment with Eldon C. Stutsman Inc. from 1993 to 2010. He was a member of St. Peter's Church, the Farm Bureau, and was past president of the Clear Creek Booster Club. He was proud to be a veteran and participated in the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Frank enjoyed time spent playing cards, gardening, dancing, playing in bands, and playing his accordion at area parties and care centers. Most important to Frank was his family. He especially loved his grandchildren and attending their events.
Frank is survived by his wife, Vivian and their five children, DeAnne "Dee" (Wayne) Simon of Riverside, Patrick (Brenda) Mougin of Oxford, Dennis (Denise) Mougin and Bryan (Pam) Mougin, both of Tiffin , and Thomas (Kelli) Mougin of Davenport; ten grandchildren, Jaime Simon, Alex Mougin, Haley Mougin, Alyssa (Will) Stockman, Hannah Mougin, Bryce Mougin, Connor Mougin, Drake Mougin, Logan Mougin, and Grant Mougin.
Vivian would like to thank her children, their spouses and grandchildren, Griswold Homecare, Iowa City Hospice, and everyone at The Bird House for their kindness and attentiveness to Frank's needs.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Ryan Mougin; his brothers, Edward and Victor Mougin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank Kabela, Lawrence "Whitey" Walters, Jean Mougin, and Leona Mougin.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 5, 2019