Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:30 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Cosgrove, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Mougin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank D. Mougin


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank D. Mougin Obituary
Frank D. Mougin

Oxford - Frank D. Mougin, 86, longtime Johnson County farmer, died peacefully Thursday, October 3, 2019 at The Bird House Hospice Home surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove with Father Robert Cloos officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM. Burial with military honors will be at St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to St. Peter's Cemetery and Iowa City Hospice.

Frank was born October 29, 1932 on the family farm in rural Oxford. He was the son of Raphael and Doliena (Brennan) Mougin. Frank was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Iowa City. He served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955.

On September 22, 1959 Frank married the love of his life, Vivian Meka, at St. Mary's Church in Iowa City. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Frank was a lifelong farmer who also enjoyed employment with Eldon C. Stutsman Inc. from 1993 to 2010. He was a member of St. Peter's Church, the Farm Bureau, and was past president of the Clear Creek Booster Club. He was proud to be a veteran and participated in the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Frank enjoyed time spent playing cards, gardening, dancing, playing in bands, and playing his accordion at area parties and care centers. Most important to Frank was his family. He especially loved his grandchildren and attending their events.

Frank is survived by his wife, Vivian and their five children, DeAnne "Dee" (Wayne) Simon of Riverside, Patrick (Brenda) Mougin of Oxford, Dennis (Denise) Mougin and Bryan (Pam) Mougin, both of Tiffin , and Thomas (Kelli) Mougin of Davenport; ten grandchildren, Jaime Simon, Alex Mougin, Haley Mougin, Alyssa (Will) Stockman, Hannah Mougin, Bryce Mougin, Connor Mougin, Drake Mougin, Logan Mougin, and Grant Mougin.

Vivian would like to thank her children, their spouses and grandchildren, Griswold Homecare, Iowa City Hospice, and everyone at The Bird House for their kindness and attentiveness to Frank's needs.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Ryan Mougin; his brothers, Edward and Victor Mougin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank Kabela, Lawrence "Whitey" Walters, Jean Mougin, and Leona Mougin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now